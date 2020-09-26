1 dead in shooting outside club in Clayton

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person is dead after shooting outside a club in Clayton early Saturday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 News the person was shot outside RSVP Ultra Lounge on the 6500 block of Union Road. By the time Clayton Police Department arrived, the victim had left the scene and later showed up to Miami Valley Hospital North where they were pronounced dead.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.