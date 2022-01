PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Around 4:50 a.m., a man died after an ATV crash in Preble County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), one man died in a single-vehicle ATV crash at the Rush Run Wildlife Area early Sunday morning.

OSHP said the details of this crash are still under investigation.

Further details have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. WDTN.com and 2 NEWS are working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.