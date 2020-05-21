1 dead in Harrison Twp. car fire

HARRISON TWP., MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a car fire in Harrison Township.

The incident happened Wednesday night around 8 pm in the 2300 block of Gipsy Drive in Harrison Township. The Montgomery Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

A neighbor called 911 and told dispatchers a man’s car blew up in front of his house and was in flames. The caller also said the victim was an “older man and doesn’t drive that much.” The caller said she did not know if the man was in the car or in the house at the time of the fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a witness said they heard an explosion before the car fire. No other information was available.

The victim has not been identified and the incident is still under investigation.