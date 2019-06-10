1 dead in Harrison Township shooting, victim identified

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 23-year-old man is dead after a late-night shooting in Harrison Township.

It happened shortly after 11 pm Sunday at the Northland Village Apartments on Gant Drive.

When authorities arrived, they found Kevin Snowden who had been shot multiple times. Resuscitation efforts were not successful and Snowden was pronounced dead.

While the investigation was ongoing, someone fired shots at Republic Dr. at Gant Dr. just before 1 am Monday, leading to a “signal 99” county-wide call for assistance.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, it was found that someone had shot at a SUV driving west on Gant. Dr. The SUV attempted to flee and drove toward the original scene.

Two uninjured subjects were removed from the SUV.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 222-STOP.

