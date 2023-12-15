PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — One person has died after a crash on northbound I-75 Friday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post, troopers responded to a reported crash at 12:42 p.m. on Dec. 15. The crash occurred on northbound I-75 just past Piqua, near mile marker 84.

Upon arrival, troopers found a vehicle had traveled off of the right side of the road and hit a highway sign, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene as a result.

OSP is currently investigating the crash.

Drivers on I-75 experienced delays and lane closures while officials were on scene. OSP says that as of 3 p.m., all lanes are back open.