WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WDTN) — One woman is dead from a crash between a car and a large truck on Saturday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 35 and Davis Meyers Road on Nov. 11. The crash occurred around 7:52 a.m. between a car and a tri-axle dump truck.

Preliminary investigation shows that a woman was driving southbound on US-35 in a 2011 Honda Accord. Along a long, sweeping right-hand curve, she traveled left of center and collided with a dump truck that was traveling northbound.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene. The dump truck driver, who had been hauling feed from Richmond, also sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe sun glare and the use of an electronic device to be possible contributing factors to the crash.

U.S. Route 35 was temporarily closed for part of Saturday morning while crews cleaned up the crash and conducted an investigation.

Williamsburg Fire Department, Richmond Fire Department drone team and Reid Health Medics also responded to the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.