TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a fire on Denlinger Road in Trotwood.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire at 5650 Denlinger Rd. came in shortly after midnight on Monday. Dispatch reported that neighbors across the street from the home called it in.

When crews arrived, they found the home to be engulfed in flames. Everyone made it out, however, one person was taken to a Miami Valley Hospital where they later died.

Fire officials reported that the home is most likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

