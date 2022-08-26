SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a house fire in Sidney on Friday.

According to the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to a home at 801 East Court Street in Sidney around 1 a.m. on Friday. Dispatch reported that the home was fully engulfed.

Fire crews were advised that there was at least one person trapped inside the home. Sidney Fire said that crews were able to locate the occupant, however, they were determined to be dead.

The Sidney Department of Fire reported that the fire caused extensive damage to the home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, however, he was released a short time later.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the fire.