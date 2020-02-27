Breaking News
1 dead, child hospitalized in Clark County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person dies and a child was taken to a hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened just after 9 pm Wednesday on I-70 near SR-41 in Clark County. OSHP said when troopers arrived on the scene they found a pickup truck had gone off the road and struck a guardrail and rolled over several times before coming to a rest on its side.

The driver, 57-year-old Gary Crouser, Sr. from Washington, Pennsylvania, had been partially ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile passenger was taken to Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

