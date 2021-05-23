1 dead, 1 seriously injured after head-on crash on U.S. Route 33 in Auglaize County

ST. MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) – A 28-year-old man is dead and another person is seriously injured after a head-on crash Saturday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Wapakoneta Post were called to the crash that happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 33 near milepost 8 in Auglaize County.

OSHP said a car driven by Christopher Begley, 28, of Lewisburg, was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on U.S. 33. Begley hit another vehicle head-on that was being driven by Debra Wenning, 59, of Celina, who was heading east.

Begley’s car traveled off the north side of the roadway and overturned. Wenning traveled off the south side of the road.

Begley was extricated from his car by mechanical means and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wenning was also extricated and was transported by Life Flight to St. Rita Hospital with signifcant injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.