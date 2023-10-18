Video above: Fatal crashes in Ohio spike following pandemic, experts say speeding, impairment to blame

PUSHETA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Auglaize County on Oct. 13.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Polaris Razor crashed on Pusheta Road just west of Wapakoneta Freyburg Road at approximately 10:52 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 45-year-old man was driving west on Pusheta Road when the utility task vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver and his 42-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Both were transported to Lima Memorial Hospital Main Campus with life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 17, the passenger identified as Michael Converse of Wapakoneta succumbed to his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.