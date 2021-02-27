1 dead, another hospitalized after Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Friday night.

Police were called to the Speedway on North Limestone Street on reports of gunfire just before 11 p.m., according to Springfield Police on scene.

Police said one person died and one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There’s been no word on a suspect at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.