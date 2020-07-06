1 dead after watercraft accident at Grand Lake St. Marys

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating a deadly accident at Grand Lake St. Marys Monday, July 6.

ODNR said that a crash was reported at 12:40 a.m. involving two people on a personal watercraft. The male operator of the personal watercraft was discovered dead near the scene of the accident. The passenger survived with minor injuries.

The department wants to remind watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories.

Visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/lifejackets to learn more.