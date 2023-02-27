SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield on Monday.

Springfield police reported that a passerby called in a shooting in the 200 block of South Yellow Springs Road around 12:35 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27.

Officers found a man who had been shot on the street, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Springfield police have since identified the man as James Gilliam.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Division or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.