1 dead after shooting on Great Miami River Trail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting took place somewhere on the Great Miami River Trail Thursday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the shooting took place around 9 p.m. Authorities do not have a suspect at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

