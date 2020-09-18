1 dead after shooting on Great Miami River Trail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a shooting took place somewhere on the Great Miami River Trail Thursday night.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the shooting took place around 9 p.m. Authorities do not have a suspect at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
