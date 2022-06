DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead following a shooting in Dayton on Wednesday night.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, they reported to 311 South Woodward Ave. around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night after a shooting.

The coroner’s office said one man has died from a gunshot wound following the shooting.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

