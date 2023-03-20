DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a reported hit-and-run in Dayton on Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in around 2:19 a.m. on Monday, March 20 after a man was hit US-35 West near Liscum Drive.

A sergeant with the Dayton Police Department said a passerby saw the man and called 911.

The man who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene, said police, and the driver had fled.

The roadway was shut down for some time, however, it has since reopened.

Police are working to locate the driver involved.