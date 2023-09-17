PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after an ATV crash in Eaton.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, a Polaris UTV was discovered crashed in a yard on the 70 block of Lakengren Drive around 2:42 a.m. on Sept. 17. Investigators found the driver, Bradley Cummins, 37 of Lakengren, dead next to the vehicle upon arrival.

A preliminary investigation found the vehicle to have been headed southbound on Lakengren Drive before traveling off the side of the road and striking a driveway culvert. The vehicle reportedly flipped, resulting in the driver being ejected from the vehicle.

At the time of the crash, Cummins was the only occupant. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.