1 dead after plane crash near Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – One person is dead after a plane crash near Richmond Sunday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Aerotek A240 crashed after departure a half-mile south of Richmond Municipal Airport at approximately 8 a.m. local time today. 

Only the pilot was aboard the plane. It has not been made known at this time how the crash occurred.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we learn more about the crash.

