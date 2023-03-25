DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead following a call of a person shot in Englewood overnight.

According to Englewood Police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Michelle Court in Englewood. Crews were dispatched on a report a person with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers found a 36-year-old male had been shot and killed during a “domestic dispute.”

No one has been arrested following the incident. Everyone is reportedly cooperating with authorities and identified.

The incident is still under investigation.