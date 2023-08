DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead after a shooting in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a shooting occurred near West 4th Street and South Main Street around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Officers reportedly called in the shooting over the radio.

Dispatch was not able to confirm any victim information, however, they reported that the shooting was fatal.

