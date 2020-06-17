Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream

1 dead after motorcycle accident in Mercer County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle while driving on SR 219 west of SR 703 Tuesday night in Montezuma.

Eric Frank, 50, was found by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a call for a crash at around 10:56 p.m.

Deputies found that Frank lost control on a curse and traveled off the roadway, where he ejected from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Frank was transported to Mercer Health where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This crash remains under investigation and this story will be updated once more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS