1 dead after motorcycle accident in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle while driving on SR 219 west of SR 703 Tuesday night in Montezuma.

Eric Frank, 50, was found by Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies after they responded to a call for a crash at around 10:56 p.m.

Deputies found that Frank lost control on a curse and traveled off the roadway, where he ejected from his motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Frank was transported to Mercer Health where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This crash remains under investigation and this story will be updated once more information is available.