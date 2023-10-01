DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fatal crash left one dead and three injured on Saturday night.

Harrison Township police and medics responded to a fatal crash on southbound I-75 near Stop Eight Road. The call came in at 7:04 p.m. on Sept. 30, according to a release.

Preliminary investigation found a red Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane, when the driver reportedly left his lane and hit a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which was driving in the middle lane.

The Tucson driver continued across the middle and right lanes before traveling off of the highway and hitting the sound barrier wall. The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

I-75 SB just after the crash (Photo/ODOT)

Medics declared the Tucson driver dead on scene. One other passenger in the Tuscon and two passengers in the pickup truck were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Speed and impairment are suspected factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.