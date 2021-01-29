1 dead after fire breaks out in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire turned deadly in Trotwood early Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said they were called to the home in the 5400 block of W. Third Street after a fire broke out around midnight. They also confirmed a woman died there.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS it was reported that one person was trapped inside the home, but crews on the scene would not give any details. 2 NEWS crews on the scene saw a large response from police and fire departments, as well as smoke coming out of the windows of the home.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and will update this story as we learn more information.