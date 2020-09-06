1 dead after rollover crash on Tuttle Avenue

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were sent to the scene of a fatal rollover crash on Tuttle Avenue early Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that a single vehicle crashed into multiple parked vehicles around 5:51 a.m. The driver of that vehicle was declared dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS