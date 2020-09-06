1 dead after rollover crash on Tuttle Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were sent to the scene of a fatal rollover crash on Tuttle Avenue early Sunday morning.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that a single vehicle crashed into multiple parked vehicles around 5:51 a.m. The driver of that vehicle was declared dead at the scene.
This incident is still under investigation and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
