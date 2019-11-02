1 dead after early morning shooting in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN) – One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Dayton.

According to an incident report, it happened at 3291West Third Street around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched after a 911 caller reported a man on the ground not moving.

According to an incident report, when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound in the building .

The 911 caller states they did not see the shooter, but police were looking for three armed men that fled the area.

The victim has not been identified.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.