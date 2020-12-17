1 dead after Dayton man shoots another inside his home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man told police he shot and killed another man inside his home after an altercation.
The shooting happened around noon Thursday in the 900 block of Kammer Avenue in Dayton.
An unidentified man called Dayton Police and told them he shot a man inside his home after an altercation. The man told police he let the man inside his home before the two got into a fight, and the resident shot the other man. That shooting victim is dead inside the home, according to police on the scene.
The resident has been taken into custody and they shooting is still under investigation.
