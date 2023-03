DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a house fire in Dayton on Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for a fire on Ashwood Avenue came in shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was reportedly called in by a passerby.

Dispatch said that the fire was showing upon arrival at the scene.

One person reportedly died, however, they have not been identified at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.