CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after crashing into a creek in Champaign County.

On Oct. 31, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 9 a.m. referencing a car in a creek. The crash occurred in the 11000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a 1995 Chevrolet SUV in a creek. Preliminary investigation reveals the car was traveling southeast on Middleburg-Plain City Road, before crossing over the left side of the road and through a field. The car came to rest in a creek.

When crews checked the vehicle, they discovered the driver was still inside. He was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.