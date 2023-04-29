PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash involving a train in Preble County on Saturday, April 29.

According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2006 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Barnetts Mill Road around 3:30 a.m. when it traveled across a level railway crossing intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the driver, 19-year-old Mason C. Roell of Camden, was dead at the scene of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden Somers Fire Department, the Gasper Somers Fire Department and the Camden Police Department.

This crash remains under investigation.