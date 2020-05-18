1 dead after crash in Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating a fatal crash that happen Sunday, May 17, at around 10:08 p.m.

Authorities say that a Toyota Camry, operated by a 53-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on US 32 when it drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Both the driver and its occupant, a 35-year-old female, were trapped in the vehicle.

Both victims were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where the driver later passed away. The cause of the crash and the nature of the drivers death have not been released.

