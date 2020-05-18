Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

1 dead after crash in Cedarville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating a fatal crash that happen Sunday, May 17, at around 10:08 p.m.

Authorities say that a Toyota Camry, operated by a 53-year-old male, was traveling eastbound on US 32 when it drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned. Both the driver and its occupant, a 35-year-old female, were trapped in the vehicle.

Both victims were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where the driver later passed away. The cause of the crash and the nature of the drivers death have not been released.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS