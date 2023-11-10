CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash in Clinton County Thursday.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 73 in Green Township on Thursday, Nov. 9 around 5 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by 43-year-old Brandy Cox of Hillsboro crossed over the center line while traveling east on State Route 73. The vehicle struck a westbound traveling 2019 Chevrolet Traverse head-on, causing the Traverse to go off the right side of the roadway.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Traverse was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital before being flown to Miami Valley Hospital. He was said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A juvenile passenger in the Traverse was not injured in the crash.

State Route 73 was closed following the crash, however, it has since reopened.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton-Highland Joint Fire Department, the Wilmington FIre Department and the Clinton County Coroner’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation.