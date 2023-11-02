BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after a crash in Wayne Township on Wednesday evening.

According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, an injury crash with entrapment was reported around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 1. The crash occurred in the 4000 block of Thomas Road in Wayne Township.

Butler County’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the crash. On arrival, they found a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee had struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Preliminary investigation shows the Jeep was heading westbound on Thomas Road just east of Jacksonburg Road when it traveled off of the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash is unknown and currently being investigated by START.