PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A 24-year-old man has died after crashing his car into a Perry Township home on Sunday.

Kenson Bell, 24, was driving by the 14600 block of East Westbrook Road when he lost control of his vehicle, said Sergeant Brian Douglas with the Perry Township Police Department. Bell then crashed his car into a nearby home, causing himself significant injury.

When crews arrived on the scene, they bought Bell to Miami Valley North where he later died of his injuries.

At this time, the collision remains under investigation, however, police suspect speed was a factor.