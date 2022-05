SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, shots were fired just after 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. Police said it happened on Clifton Avenue and Rice Street.

Police confirmed that one person was fatally shot and at least three others were injured.

Crews are still on scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.