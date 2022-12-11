Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and three are in the hospital following a head-on crash in Piqua.

The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release that they were dispatched to the report of a crash around 9:51 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua. Authorities say the crash took place on US-36, just west of R. M. Davis Parkway.

Sheryl Huffman, 51, of Greenville, was headed westbound on US-36 in a Toyota Rav4. Another driver was headed eastbound in a Mercedes C300 on US-36 and both vehicles collided head-on, OSP says.

Huffman was pronounced dead after being taken from the scene to Upper Valley Medical Center. The driver of the Mercedes C300 and two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene of the crash.

The Piqua Post says the crash remains under investigation.