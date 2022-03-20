SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead following a shooting that occurred in Springfield on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to 1935 S. Yellow Springs St. around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 on a report of shots fired.

Police found three people to have been shot in the incident.

One person died and two were taken to the hospital, however, there is no word on their conditions.

This incident remains under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.