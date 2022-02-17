DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Greenville Township Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2015 Honda Accord driven by Coty Alderman, 27, of Troy, was traveling westbound on Hunter Road. Alderman was approaching the intersection of State Route 49 when he failed to yield to a transit van driven by Rex Zizelman, 74, of Celina, that was traveling southbound on S.R. 49.

Alderman traveled into the path of Zizelman, and was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle. The vehicles then traveled off the roadway before coming to rest on the southwest side of the intersection.

A rear passenger of the van was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Alderman was removed from his vehicle and taken to Wayne Hospital by Greenville Township Rescue. Zizelman was also taken to Wayne Hospital. They were later picked up by mobile intensive care units and taken to Miami Valley Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

A front seat passenger of the van, Roxine Beals, 53, of Celina, was removed from the vehicle and taken to Wayne Hospital before being transported to Miami Valley Hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

The identity of the victim killed will not be released until next of kin is notified. The crash is under investigation.