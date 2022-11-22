Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and two have been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-car rollover crash in Xenia Township Tuesday evening.

The initial call reporting the crash on US-68 at Brush Row Road came in at 6:21 p.m., according to the Xenia Police Department.

According to Sgt. Richard Dixon of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one car made a turn right in front of another car as it was driving and was struck in the rear, sending one vehicle rolling over.

Three people were involved in the crash, all sent to the hospital. One driver succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The second driver is in critical condition, and the third driver is in serious condition. Further identification and vehicle types are unknown at this time.

OSHP is investigating the crash but alcohol is believed to be a factor at play.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.