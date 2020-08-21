1 dead, 1 injured in Xenia crash

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killead and another injured in a crash in Xenia Friday.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Bellbrook Avenue at the ramp to US-35. According to police, the driver of one car crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car head-on.

The driver of the car the crossed into the oncoming lane was killed in the crash. The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. There were no other occupants in either car, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the person killed. The crash is still under investigation but police said there was no indication that alcohol was involved. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Xenia Police Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347- 1623.