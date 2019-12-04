1 dead, 1 injured in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson Township.

Shelby County Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the accident involved two vehicles in the 17000 block of SR-119, east of Anna, around 3:30 pm.

Our partners at the Sidney Daily News report that one person was killed and another in a separate vehicle was taken to Wilson Health.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters with Jackson Center, and Anna Rescue responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

