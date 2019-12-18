1 dead, 1 injured in separate Darke County snowmobile crashes

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and another is injured after two separate crashes involving snowmobiles in Darke County Tuesday night, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials from Darke County and Ansonia were dispatched at around 8:45 pm Tuesday to the 11000 block of S.R. 118 for a snowmobile crash. An investigation revealed that a 1997 Red Ski Doo snowmobile was traveling westbound through a field when it went off the east side embankment of the North Folk Stillwater River and struck the west embankment.

Jonathan Gehret, 18, of Versailles, Ohio, was the driver of the snowmobile and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just after 9:30 pm Tuesday, officials were then dispatched to the 11100 block of Coletown Lightsville Road for another snowmobile accident. An investigation revealed that a 1998 Yamaha snowmobile was traveling eastbound through an open field when it drove off a creek embankment and struck the opposite side.

Jacob Breymier, 24, of Union City, Ohio, was the driver of the snowmobile and was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Union City Rescue for treatment for his injuries.

Both cases remain under investigation.

