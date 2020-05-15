1 dead, 1 injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Dayton.
The shooting happened on Victor Avenue. Dayton Police told 2 NEWS a man was shot in the torso and another victim with a gunshot wound showed up later at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No identification was provided about either victim. More information is expected to be available later Friday morning.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.