1 dead, 1 injured in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Dayton.

The shooting happened on Victor Avenue. Dayton Police told 2 NEWS a man was shot in the torso and another victim with a gunshot wound showed up later at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No identification was provided about either victim. More information is expected to be available later Friday morning.