1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP. (WDTN)- A man is dead after a shooting on Catalpa Drive in Dayton Saturday night.

Crews were called to an apartment in the 4000 block of Catalpa Drive around 10 pm for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a male and a female with gunshot wounds.

The female was taken to a local hospital with a wound to the shoulder .

The male victim, Deonte Ballinger, 25, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

The incident that led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

