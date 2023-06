DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting at a bar in Springfield.

The shooting happened at the B’s Corner lounge on Burnett Road just before 1 a.m.

Police and medics arrived on scene to find a male who was shot several times. That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was shot several times and was taken by CareFlight to the hospital for their injuries. There is no word on their condition at this time.