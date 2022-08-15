GRANVILLE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Mercer County on Monday morning.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call around 5:30 a.m. of a crash on U.S. Route 127, just south of State Route 119.

The sheriff’s office reported that 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was traveling south on U.S. Route 127 at the same time a 58-year-old man was traveling north. The 58-year-old man veered left of center, striking Schmitt, for an unknown reason, said police.

Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man was transported to Mercer Health for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation.