CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra driven by a 40-year-old man of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 at the same time a Chevrolet Equinox driven by 59-year-old Bonita J. Christon of Fayetteville was driving northbound. OSHP reported that the driver of the truck traveled left of center, striking Christon head-on around 4 p.m.

Christon was pronounced dead at the scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS. The 40-year-old driver of the truck was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, however, he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OSHP reported that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.