1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into water tanker in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead and her passenger is hospitalized after her vehicle crashed into the back of a water tanker on southbound I-75 near County Road 25A Wednesday afternoon.
The male passenger was taken to Upper Miami Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.
At this time the left lane of southbound I-75 are blocked while crews are on the scene.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
