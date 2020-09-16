1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into water tanker in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead and her passenger is hospitalized after her vehicle crashed into the back of a water tanker on southbound I-75 near County Road 25A Wednesday afternoon.

The male passenger was taken to Upper Miami Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

At this time the left lane of southbound I-75 are blocked while crews are on the scene.

