1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into water tanker in Piqua

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead and her passenger is hospitalized after her vehicle crashed into the back of a water tanker on southbound I-75 near County Road 25A Wednesday afternoon.

The male passenger was taken to Upper Miami Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

At this time the left lane of southbound I-75 are blocked while crews are on the scene.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS