1 dead, 1 in serious condition after rollover crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a rollover crash in Springfield Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said emergency crews were called to I-70 at mile post 46 in Clark County around 10:12 p.m.

Troopers on scene told 2 NEWS crews that a car hit the divider then rolled over. The driver, 45-year-old Dennis Baker, of Dayton, died at the scene.

The passenger, 41-year-old Tony Nicholson from Dayton, was ejected from the car and taken to Soin Medical Center in serious condition.

OSHP said both men were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

“The seat belt keeps you in the correct position inside the vehicle that way if an accident does happen that you are in the correct position for those other safety features to help protect you,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant David Slanker.

The right lane of the interstate was closed for several hours after the crash.

OSHP is investigating what led up to the crash.