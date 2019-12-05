1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting outside of jazz club in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting at a jazz club in Dayton early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened outside of Rick’s Jazz Lab on Lakeview Avenue shortly after 3 am Thursday. Police say officers were patrolling the area when they were flagged down by club security.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case and are trying to piece together what happened. No suspects are in custody. The identity of the victims have not been released.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

